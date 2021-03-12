MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The teen who launched a series of cyberattacks against Miami Dade County Schools last September will avoid jail time, that’s according to our news partners at the Miami Herald.
David Oliveros, 17, who is a South Miami student entered a plea deal and was sentenced to one-year probation and 30 hours of community service.
Oliveros told the judge he made a mistake and didn’t mean to cause harm.
Those attacks caused a disruption for students and teachers the first three days of school.