MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 5,214 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

That brings the total to 1,967,865 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were another 105 additional deaths, bringing the total to 32,744.

The single-day positivity rate was 4.88% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.63%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,189 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 19 newly reported deaths.

The death toll stands at 5,638.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 424,903.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.74% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.18%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 653 new cases and 13 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,533.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 202,622 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.71% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.22%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 27 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,086 cases and 47 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.10% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.98%.