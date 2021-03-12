MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — The Miami Dolphins special teams unit will soon have a new player, according to the Associated Press.

Former Carolina Panthers punter Michael Palardy agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, a person familiar with the negotiations confirmed Friday to AP.

The person confirmed the agreement on condition of anonymity because the Dolphins hadn’t announced it.

Palardy, who grew up in South Florida, has a career average of 45.3 yards in six seasons, all with Carolina.

He is from Margate and went to high school at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale before playing college ball at the University of Tennessee.

Matt Haack, Miami’s punter the past four years, is a free agent. His career average is 44.7.

