MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The line at Miami Dade College’s North Campus vaccination site moved smoothly on Thursday.

“We got here like probably 20 mins before 7. It went just fine smooth. I had my doctor’s note and they let me right in,” said David Vega, who received a vaccine.

“I had anxiety. Just by having this makes me feel so good,” said Caprina Zayas, who received a vaccine.

The seamless process on Thursday came with a few hiccups the days before, when staff at the FEMA-funded state site seemed to ignore state rules. Many not eligible people received a vaccine.

However, on Thursday staff screened delivers early and turned ineligible people around.

“Staff has worked to enhance the traffic flow,” said Mike Jachles, Florida Division of Emergency Management spokesman.

Two new smaller FEMA-funded state-run sites with about 500 shots have also opened.

The two sites are located in North Miami Beach, at the Allen Park Community Center and at the Miami Springs Community Center.

“People who want the Pfizer vaccine can go to the Miami Springs site. The North Miami Beach site has both Pfizer and J&J vaccine,” said Jachles.

The site in Miami Springs administered a little more than 500 shots. They stopped giving vaccines around 4 in the afternoon.

However, over at the North Miami Beach site, at 5 in the afternoon, staff announced they had leftover vaccines. All comers, including some ineligible, got a vaccine.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has faced criticism of low demand at sites prompting administrators to offer the shots to any takers.

Thursday, he announced lowering age restrictions.

“Go down to 60 on Monday. We get to 55 relatively soon and then if the supply gates really open, we could be at a position sometime in April where it would just be available. People can get it. So that’s exciting,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

Miami Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava wrote a letter to the governor proposing a 10-year step down, every two weeks. She asked for a definitive schedule.