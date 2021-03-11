MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two sea turtles that were rehabilitated by Miami Seaquarium animal care staff were released into South Florida waters on Thursday.

CBS4 learned that Yule and Buoyance successfully completed their rehabilitation and were released at Bill Baggs State Park.

Here is what Miami Seequarium animal care staff said about the turtles:

“Yule, a sub adult male loggerhead, was rescued from Black Point Marina on December 16, 2019. Miami Seaquarium’s animal care staff discovered Yule had five fishing hooks lodged inside his body. He was able to successfully pass four of the five on his own, though one very large hook got stuck at his esophagus and required surgery to safely and successfully remove. Now, after a 15-month stay at the Seaquarium, Yule is ready to return to Florida waters.”

“Buoyance, a juvenile male green sea turtle, was rescued on September 24, 2020 from North Bay Village. As his nickname indicates, he had significant buoyancy issues, putting him at serious risk in the wild. Miami Seaquarium care staff identified dietary issues as leading him to become impacted and causing the problem. Rather than surgery to clear the blockage, caretakers provided a great diet, allowing him to pass the blockage.”

“These releases will contribute to the population growth of the Sea Turtle species in Florida,” said Julie Heyde the park’s Animal Care Supervisor.