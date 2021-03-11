MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It has been one year since the pandemic brought the sports will to a grinding halt.

Major sports like baseball were played with no fans in the stands, and even the Super Bowl’s limited attendance.

If anyone’s reaction could sum up March 11th, 2020, would be that of Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

That was a moment he and the rest of the NBA learned that this season would be suspended.

The NBA was the first domino to fall. Other sports suspended their seasons less than 24 hours later.

Virtual workouts in the NFL went completely virtual for the draft.

The Miami Dolphins had an interesting year to reflect back on family life, regular days and irregularities.

Many stadiums turned into testing centers, and later into vaccination centers.