MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Doral police have arrested a woman accused of practicing medical procedures without a license Thursday at a surgical center.

Police said that in February of this year, they were contacted by a man who had undergone Rhinoplasty at a surgical center in the 1400 block of NW 87th Avenue, in Doral.

The victim told police that he had sustained facial disfigurement to his nose as a result of the surgery.

The man told police that he had subsequently learned that Alcalira Jimenez, 56, was not licensed to practice medicine in the state of Florida.

The victim contacted the Doral Police Department and also filed a complaint with the Florida Department of Health.

Investigators were able to verify that Jimenez was not licensed as a medical doctor in the state of Florida.

Detectives showed up at the surgical center on Thursday and found out that Jimenez was in the middle of another surgical procedure.

Jimenez was taken into custody without incident and then transported to TGK.