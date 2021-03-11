MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 5,065 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

That brings the total to 1,962,651 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were another 96 additional deaths, bringing the total to 32,639.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.00% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.65%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,174 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and no newly reported deaths.

The death toll stands at 5,619.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 423,714.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.80% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.15%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 708 new cases and 8 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,520.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 201,969 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.01% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.28%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 21 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,059 cases and 47 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 4.71% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.14%.