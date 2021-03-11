MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Lauderhill police said an eleven-year-old boy had to be hospitalized Thursday evening after he was attacked by a dog.
Lauderhill Fire Rescue transported the 11-year-old boy to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale with a bite in the arm. The boy was said to be in serious condition.
Here is what police said about the dog attack:
"The initial investigation revealed that the male juvenile was visiting family members at that location when he and 2 other juveniles went outside to play video games. The home owner's dog followed the juveniles outside the residence and at some point the dog began barking and attacked the child."
No other details were immediately available.