TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – It appears Gov. Ron DeSantis is canceling almost all COVID-related fines.
His office sent out an executive order Wednesday night, which reads, in part:
"I hereby remit any fines imposed between March 1, 2020, and March 10, 2021, by any political subdivision of Florida related to local government COVID-19 restrictions."
The order applies to both individuals and businesses.
That stated, it's not clear if governments will be forced to refund any money they've collected or if this order could be challenged in court.
Click here to read the executive order in its entirety.