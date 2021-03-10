MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Early Wednesday morning, flames shot through the roof and smoke billowed into the sky from a warehouse fire in northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue received a call about the fire at NE 15th Court and 205th Street around 6 a.m. The warehouse had been burning for a while before firefighters arrived which presented a challenge.

“The crews went into the interior but after a while, we had to go on the defensive, which means we pulled units out as it became unsafe for firefighters to be in there,” said Miami-Dade Chief Fire Officer George May.

They were able to contain the fire. No injuries were reported. A crew will remain there throughout the day to make sure the fire doesn’t reignite.