MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As healthcare workers continue to combat the coronavirus infections on the front lines, one pro-golfer and his wife are honoring the life of their late daughter.

At Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, golfer Camilo Villegas and his wife Maria Ochoa presented staff on the hematology and oncology unit with ‘Mia’s serenity space.’

For hospital workers, working long hours, the space will serve as a quiet, dim, and cozy area where staff can go to take a moment for themselves, unwind and reflect.

For Camilo and Maria, the room is dedicated to their 22-month-old baby who died in July, after battling tumors on her brain and spine.

“I want you to know, everytime you go into that room, or anyone goes, just know that… know how amazing you guys are. And just allow yourselves a moment of reflection, and gratitude, and smile for all of the little heroes you guys have with you,” says Camilo

The new serenity space for staff at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital is part of his and his wife’s vision through their Mia’s Miracles Foundation to provide small blessings with large impacts.