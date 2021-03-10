MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a comfortable start to Wednesday with temperatures mostly in the upper 60s and low 70s. A few inland areas were cooler with the low 60s in places like Weston.

Another breezy and mild day ahead with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs climb to the mid to upper 70s. Throughout the day some sprinkles and passing showers possible at times.

Hazardous marine conditions continue due to the strong onshore winds. A small craft advisory remains in effect through Wednesday evening due to east-northeast winds at 20 to 25 knots. Choppy conditions on the bay waters and a high risk of rip currents at our beaches will likely last through the end of the week. It is not safe to go swimming in the ocean.

Wednesday night’s lows will fall to the upper 60s with a beach breeze and the chance for a few quick showers.

Thursday will be milder and breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

By Friday the winds lighten up and we will warm to the low 80s. Plenty of warm sunshine forecast for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 80s.