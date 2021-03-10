  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By Lissette Gonzalez
Filed Under:Lissette Gonzalez, Local TV, Miami News, Miami Weather

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a comfortable start to Wednesday with temperatures mostly in the upper 60s and low 70s. A few inland areas were cooler with the low 60s in places like Weston.

Another breezy and mild day ahead with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs climb to the mid to upper 70s. Throughout the day some sprinkles and passing showers possible at times.

READ MORE: No Injuries Reported In Northeast Miami-Dade Warehouse Fire

Hazardous marine conditions continue due to the strong onshore winds. A small craft advisory remains in effect through Wednesday evening due to east-northeast winds at 20 to 25 knots. Choppy conditions on the bay waters and a high risk of rip currents at our beaches will likely last through the end of the week. It is not safe to go swimming in the ocean.

READ MORE: Man Accused Of Defrauding Restaurant Server, Stealing 2 Luxury Vehicles In Coral Gables

Wednesday night’s lows will fall to the upper 60s with a beach breeze and the chance for a few quick showers.

Thursday will be milder and breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

MORE NEWS: Arrest Made In Deadly Double Shooting In NW Miami-Dade

By Friday the winds lighten up and we will warm to the low 80s. Plenty of warm sunshine forecast for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 80s.

Lissette Gonzalez