MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a comfortable start to Wednesday with temperatures mostly in the upper 60s and low 70s. A few inland areas were cooler with the low 60s in places like Weston.
Another breezy and mild day ahead with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs climb to the mid to upper 70s. Throughout the day some sprinkles and passing showers possible at times.READ MORE: No Injuries Reported In Northeast Miami-Dade Warehouse Fire
Hazardous marine conditions continue due to the strong onshore winds. A small craft advisory remains in effect through Wednesday evening due to east-northeast winds at 20 to 25 knots. Choppy conditions on the bay waters and a high risk of rip currents at our beaches will likely last through the end of the week. It is not safe to go swimming in the ocean.READ MORE: Man Accused Of Defrauding Restaurant Server, Stealing 2 Luxury Vehicles In Coral Gables
Wednesday night’s lows will fall to the upper 60s with a beach breeze and the chance for a few quick showers.
Thursday will be milder and breezy with highs in the upper 70s.MORE NEWS: Arrest Made In Deadly Double Shooting In NW Miami-Dade
By Friday the winds lighten up and we will warm to the low 80s. Plenty of warm sunshine forecast for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 80s.