MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A federal judge said Wednesday that Paul Miller, the man who was arrested last week following an FBI raid, will have to stay in jail pending trial.

In court, Miller’s lawyers said that he was willing to stay off the internet and wear a tracking device, but the judge determined he was enough of a threat to the community.

Miller, 32, was arrested on Tuesday, March 2nd, during the FBI’s joint terrorism task force raid of the Riverside home he had been renting.

The Anti-Defamation League identified Miller, as a ‘White supremacist.’

They put out this tweet after Miller’s arrest:

“Several months ago, ADL’s Center on Extremism identified Paul Miller as a volatile white supremacist-accelerationist. COE tracked him to Fort Lauderdale and shared significant intelligence with federal law enforcement before today’s arrest.”

The FBI’s joint terrorism task force raided miller’s home and arrested him on charges of

weapons possession as a convicted felon.

CBS4 learned that agents say they found ammunition and a disassembled short barrel rifle in his clothes dryer during the raid.

The Anti-Defamation League says they approached the feds when Miller became more radical last

year. Often waving weapons as he engaged in disparaging and threatening conversations with African Americans, Jews, gays and transgender people online.

Federal prosecutors say Miller called on his 45,000 internet followers to engage in ‘operation mayhem’ to harass and troll the Twitter accounts of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris last fall.

His lawyers say Miller’s call for a race war and racial slurs are merely part of a show, a way Miller earns money thru selling merchandise and attracting subscribers.