MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF announced Wednesday they will open the 2021 MLS season with a home game against the LA Galaxy.

The match will take place at the Inter Miami CF Stadium and will be the first matchup ever between the two teams.

The game is scheduled to take place Sunday, April 18, at 3 p.m.

Inter Miami was supposed to play the Galaxy last year in their home opener on March 14, but that game was postponed and eventually canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

David Beckham, Inter Miami co-owner and president of soccer operations, will have plenty to pay attention to as he played for the Galaxy before.

Inter Miami will also feature home openers for two other teams.

They are scheduled to face the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on Saturday, April 24 at 8 p.m.

The club will also travel to Ohio, where Inter Miami will face FC Cincinnati in the debut of the soccer-specific West End Stadium on Sunday, May 16. The match is scheduled to kick-off at 4 p.m.

The full list of dates and broadcast details of the 2021 MLS season schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.