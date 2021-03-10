LAKE PLACID (CBSMiami/AP) — A seventh-grader who reportedly threatened to shoot up her middle school on Instagram has been arrested.
The 13-year-old girl's threats resulted in about 400 students staying home from Lake Placid Middle School on Tuesday, the Highlands County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.
She has been charged with a written threat to kill or injure, disturbance of a school function, and using a two-way device to facilitate a felony, Highlands County Sheriff's officials said.
The Instagram account where the threat was made has now been deleted.
Investigators are looking into why she made the threat and whether anyone else was involved.
