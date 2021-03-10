MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Time marches ahead Sunday morning with the start of Daylight Saving Time. The change occurs at 2 a.m. Sunday March 14 across most of the United States, so set your clocks an hour ahead before going to bed Saturday night.

The century-old practice will give us an extra hour of sunlight in the evening.

Most clocks, such as those on cell phones and computers will update automatically overnight, moving forward from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. But other household clocks such as those on alarm clocks, microwaves, stoves and some car radios have to be manually updated.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

Standard time returns Nov. 1.

Of course, whenever you set your clocks ahead one hour, you are also supposed to make another change. Change the batteries on your smoke detectors.

Smoke detector batteries need changing every six months and the switch to daylight saving time is the perfect time to make the change.

The Florida Highway Patrol also warns drivers and pedestrians to be especially careful on Monday morning. It will likely be dark and everyone needs to pay close attention to the roads.

When we spring forward, the clocks on the wall advance, but our body clocks do not change so readily resulting in less sleep. It generally takes a few days for us to adapt to the time change in a way that allows us to fall asleep at our typical time.

FAST FACTS:

Did you know? Daylight saving time was first used during World War I, as part of an effort in the United States and other warring countries to conserve fuel. In theory, using daylight more efficiently saves fuel and energy because it reduces the nation’s need for artificial light.

Did you also know the correct term is daylight “saving” time, not “savings” time.