MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 4,853 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

That brings the total to 1,957,586 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were another 62 additional deaths, bringing the total to 32,543.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.21% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.66%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,107 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 7 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 5,619.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 422,540.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.77% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.15%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 573 new cases and 18 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,512.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 201,261 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.35% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.27%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 15 new cases and 1 additional death.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,038 cases and 47 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 4.31% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.17%.