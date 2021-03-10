MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have arrested a man accused of defrauding a restaurant server of thousands of dollars and stealing two luxury vehicles from sellers on social media.

Coral Gables PD said 72-year-old Pedro Horta met the server at a restaurant and offered her a position to be his personal driver.

The victim, Lucy Rodriguez, told police that Horta gained her trust by connecting with her on a personal level.

When she mentioned she didn’t have a suitable car, that’s when police said Horta offered her a $10,000 car for $5,000.

Police said after the victim handed Horta the cash for the car she never heard from him again. She said while she was talking to him she picked up on several warning signs.

As for the stolen car cases, police said on two separate occasions Horta posed as “Manny Diaz” on social media and set up meetings to buy luxury vehicles.

Police said Horta would hop in the driver set for a test drive, stealing the car once the sellers stepped out.

According to investigators, Horta made off with a 2004 Mercedes SLC 300 and a 2012 BMW Z4.

Horta has been charged with multiple counts of grand theft.

Police believe there may be other victims.

If you believe you’re a victim, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.