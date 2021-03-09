MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An important opportunity for students at KIPP Sunrise Academy Tuesday morning, especially for those who aren’t able to afford eye exams.
The Miami Marlins Foundation and Miami Lighthouse for the Blind brought second and third graders no-cost eye screenings and free glasses to those who need them.
The examinations were conducted in a fully equipped mobile unit.
"Eye care is not always top of the list. But, unfortunately, if the kid can't see the blackboard and can't always understand what's happening in the classroom, he can fall behind in school," said Rocky Egusquiza, the Executive Director of the Miami Marlins Foundation. "So making sure kids have all they need is extremely important to ensure their academic success."
In 2020, more than half of the students examined were given prescription eyeglasses and 320 of them were referred to eye specialists.