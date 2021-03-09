MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a breezy start to Tuesday morning with a few quick showers.

Temperatures were milder compared to Monday, in the upper 60s and low 70s instead of the 50s. Most areas are 10 to 13 degrees warmer.

Highs will climb to the low to mid-70s in the afternoon. It will be windy at times with gusts as high as 25 mph or stronger. Throughout the day passing showers will blow in on the breeze.

Hazardous boating and beach conditions continue due to the strong onshore flow. A small craft advisory has been extended through Wednesday morning due to choppy conditions on the bays and winds of 20 to 30 knots out of the northeast. There is a high risk of dangerous rip currents through Thursday evening.

Tuesday night will be cool and breezy with lows in the low to mid-60s. Spotty showers are possible overnight.

It will stay breezy on Wednesday and Thursday with the chance for scattered showers. Highs will increase gradually with the mid-70s on Wednesday and the upper 70s on Thursday.

We’ll be warmer and back in the low 80s by Friday and through this weekend with plenty of sunshine.