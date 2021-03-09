MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A video posted on Twitter shows Miami Heat player Meyers Leonard using an anti-Semitic slur while playing Call of Duty on a Twitch stream.
Twitch is a live streaming platform for gamers.
The Miami Heat is aware of the video, but has not yet responded to it.
Leonard, 29, is recovering from a shoulder injury and is out for the season.
On Tuesday afternoon the Anti-Defamation League responded with a tweet, which said:
“We are shocked and disappointed to see @MeyersLeonard use this ugly, offensive #antisemitic slur. We have reached out to the @MiamiHEAT and @NBA about this and urge Mr. Leonard to issue an apology immediately for this egregious and hateful rhetoric.”
Leonard signed a $19.5 million, two-year contract in November.
Leonard, who is said to be an avid gamer, just this week posted about his game-playing on Twitch:
“My passion away from the basketball floor!!! I’ve been incredibly blessed to grow my community and give them a place to come have a good time and meet great people! Hammer Squad!!!”