ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – After being forced to cancel it last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Universal Orlando is bringing back Halloween Horror Nights this fall.
It's set to run for nearly two full months, from September 3rd to October 31st. Park officials say they will keep a close eye on crowds and put enhanced health and safety procedures in place.
The event will feature 10 haunted houses, five scare zones, and two live shows based on some of the biggest names in horror and pop culture. The first house to be announced will the 'ghost with the most' and Halloween Horror Nights legend, "Beetlejuice."
Beetlejuice was the first “ghost host” of Halloween Horror Nights – originally called ‘Fright Nights’ – during the event’s debut in 1991.
More details about Halloween Horror Nights 2021 will be revealed in the upcoming months.
This will be the 30th year the park will put on its premier Halloween event.