ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – In honor of the Walt Disney World Resort’s 50 anniversary, the opening of the new ride Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at Epcot will kick off “The World’s Most Magical Celebration.”

During Tuesday’s virtual annual meeting of shareholders of The Walt Disney Company, Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced that Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure will open on October 1st, 2021.

“Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure invites guests into the flavorful world of Disney and Pixar’s Academy Award®-winning “Ratatouille,” where they will feel as if they shrink to the size of Chef Remy and scurry through Gusteau’s famous restaurant. Guests will find Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure in a newly expanded area of the park’s France pavilion, where the real is made fantastic in a reimagining of Paris inspired by the film,” according to a press release.

Also debuting on October 1st in the France pavilion will be a new restaurant, La Crêperie de Paris, which will offer both table and quick-service options. The menu will feature sweet crepes, savory buckwheat galettes, and authentic French hard cider.

“The World’s Most Magical Celebration” will be an 18-month event featuring new experiences at the resort’s four theme parks and beyond.