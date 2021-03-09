MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 4,426 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

That brings the total to 1,952,733 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were another 132 additional deaths, bringing the total to 32,481.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.87% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.73%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,093 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 52 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 5,612.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 421,433.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.00% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.14%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 549 new cases and 7 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,484.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 200,688 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.28% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.37%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 18 new cases and no new additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,023 cases and 46 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 10.23% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.16%.