TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – People who have been fully vaccinated can gather indoors with other fully vaccinated people and not wear masks, the federal government said Monday.

A new edition of Morbidity and Mortality Weekly, a publication of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said fully vaccinated people can also gather indoors with unvaccinated people from one other household without masks, unless any of the people or anyone they live with is high risk.

A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Meanwhile, a Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose. People are considered fully vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine two weeks after receiving shots. Fully vaccinated people should continue to wear masks in public and stay at least six feet apart from other people, as well as avoiding mid-sized and large public gatherings.

According to the latest state data, 1,959,490 people in Florida had received two doses or the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. It’s not clear the degree to which COVID-19 vaccines keep people from spreading the virus.

It’s also not clear how long COVID-19 vaccines can protect people, according to the report.

