MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Long lines formed before dawn Tuesday at Miami Dade College’s North Campus as people waited to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

“We woke up at 5 a.m. and we got here around 5:30,” said Priscilla Arkalji.

By 7 a.m., the lines stretched for blocks with people eager to get a shot.

“It feels great. I feel stronger already,” said David Saadi after receiving a vaccine.

The federally funded, state-run site is supposed to be following the governor’s orders on who can get the vaccine, which includes anyone 65 and older, police officers and firefighters over the age of 50, all teachers and childcare workers, and people 18 and older with medical conditions and a signed note or form from their doctor.

On Tuesday morning, however, some who did not meet those requirements slipped through and were vaccinated. Several people told CBS 4’s Brooke Shafer that staff only asked them to show a driver’s license.

“I didn’t have to have a form. I just had to have my I.D. and show them that I’m a resident of Florida and everything,” Torreya Burrows, who was able to get the shot on Tuesday. “My friend asked me if I was going to get the shot. So, I thought I’d give it a try and I made it.”

“They asked for my passport, my proof of residence, and that was it, basically. They asked if I had taken the vaccine before, if I had any allergies, but that was it,” said Saadi, who was not eligible under the state orders.

Marlene Saientz said she did tell them she has a medical condition but didn’t have to show a signed form or doctor’s note.

“I was out here around 6:30 a.m., we started the line, the line looked pretty long, we got a little worried,” she said.

Even though staffers appeared to ditch the rules for some people, the demand for the vaccine in South Florida remains high. On Monday, the medical team at the site at Miami-Dade College’s North Campus administered more than 4,000 vaccinations.

“I’m feeling great, blessed,” said John Wise after getting a shot. He said staff only asked to see his driver’s license on Tuesday. “I’m so glad to have it over with.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Monday that starting next week, on March 15, the vaccination age would be lowered statewide to those 60 and older.

Jackson Health System has also expanded its criteria for vaccinations at its three sites.

As of Tuesday, March 9, Jackson will vaccinate Florida residents in the following categories:

Those ages 16 and 17 who say they have a medical condition. No documentation is needed, but they must have a guardian present.

Those 18 and older who attest to having a high-risk condition. No documentation is needed.

To get vaccinated through Jackson, you need to make an appointment at jacksonhealth.org.