MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The degree of disarray, some are finding at the FEMA-run site is not what most are finding other vaccination sites and pharmacies across South Florida.

It is getting a little smoother at vaccination locations such as Snyder Park, in Fort Lauderdale, where there were virtually no lines, but where you still have to wait for an appointment.

Vaccine demand continues to be in high demand across South Florida.

Steve Doherty, 65, waited a month to get his first dose. He was at the park on Tuesday to get his second shot.

“Well, I just hope that people take it seriously. And everyone gets vaccinated. Because what good is it, if we all don’t do it?” said Doherty.

Noemi Rodriguez signed up last week and was lucky to get an appointment. “I was surprised because two days later they gave me a call for the appointment, which was awesome.”

Her husband Sam, a Vietnam Veteran, said he got vaccinated at a walk of VA clinic, with no appointment necessary.

Publix portal opens again on Wednesday, they are giving priority to teachers and staff.

CVS is also adding vaccination sites at their pharmacies.

Jackson Health in Miami, announced anybody who is 16 or older with an underlying condition could qualify. They filled 1,800 appointments in only 25 minutes.

“I’m not going to be like going crazy clubbing but like it’s nice to be like a lot more free because my parents got the vaccine and they like had health issues I couldn’t really do much I was always home,” said one woman.

Jackson Health said they will be opening up their web page again for appointments and that you should continue to check their Twitter page for appointments

CBS4 also learned that Memorial Healthcare System is opening up vaccines for patients, 16 and 17-year old at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

For everybody else, next Monday is when the state says some people 60 and older can begin getting vaccinated, but we don’t know how much more vaccine is going to be coming here to South Florida.