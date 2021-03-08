  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) — Police in Pembroke Pines are warning drivers to keep an eye for deer, which were spotted Monday morning, sprinting across a road.

A tweet posted by Pembroke Pines PD shows several deer running across the road near St. Edward Catholic Church on 188th and Pines Blvd.

There is even a deer crossing sign next to the road because deer are known to frequent the area.

The tweet reads, “While on patrol, Officer Fanelli spotted a group of deer in West Pembroke Pines enjoying the cooler weather.”

“DRIVERS: Deer are unpredictable and can suddenly bolt into roadways. If you spot a deer or group of deer near the road, slow your speed and proceed with caution.”

If you see the deer roaming around the west side of the city, the best thing you can do is leave it alone.

