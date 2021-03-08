PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) — Police in Pembroke Pines are warning drivers to keep an eye for deer, which were spotted Monday morning, sprinting across a road.
A tweet posted by Pembroke Pines PD shows several deer running across the road near St. Edward Catholic Church on 188th and Pines Blvd.
There is even a deer crossing sign next to the road because deer are known to frequent the area.
While on patrol, Officer Fanelli spotted a group of deer in West Pembroke Pines enjoying the cooler weather.
DRIVERS: Deer are unpredictable and can suddenly bolt into roadways. If you spot a deer or group of deer near the road, slow your speed and proceed with caution.
— Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) March 8, 2021
If you see the deer roaming around the west side of the city, the best thing you can do is leave it alone.