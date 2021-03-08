MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a chilly start to Monday with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s across Broward and Miami-Dade, the Keys woke to the low 60s.

Our normal low is 70 degrees at this time of year.

This afternoon will be comfortable with temperatures in the low 70s. Winds will be out of the north in the 15 to 20 mph range. A small craft advisory is in effect through Tuesday morning due to hazardous marine conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents at the beach due to the strong onshore winds. Swimming in the ocean is not safe and not recommended. Some sprinkles will be possible on hte breeze.

Monday night’s lows will fall to the low 60s and a few showers will be possible.

More of the same through late week as high pressure remains in control. Highs will remain pleasant in the low 70s. The gusty breeze stays with us through Wednesday due to a tight pressure gradient.

By Thursday our highs will start to climb to the upper 70s. The winds will likely lighten up by Friday.

We will be warmer this weekend with highs back in the low 80s.