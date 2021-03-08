MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 80-year-old Martel Beresford Thompson.
Thompson, who suffers from Alzheimer's disease, went missing Monday from the Family Dollar located at 3 NE 54 Street.
He was last seen wearing a beige short-sleeve shirt, a dark colored hat, dark colored pants and a blue mask.
Thompson stands 5-feet 7-inches tall, weighing between 150 and 160 pounds.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 579-3449.