MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Jackson Health System is expanding its criteria for COVID-19 vaccinations at its three sites starting Tuesday, March 9.
Here is the new criteria:
- 65 years or older.
- 50 to 64 years old with an ID showing you are school-site personnel at a K-12 school, a sworn law enforcement officer, or a firefighter.
- 18 years or older, and attest that your physician recommended you receive the vaccine due to your high-risk condition (no documentation needed).
- 16-17 years old, you must attest that your physician recommended you receive the vaccine due to your high-risk condition. No documentation or proof needed. You are required to have a parent or legal guardian with you at your appointment to provide consent.
Over the last three months, Jackson Health System has vaccinated more than 106,000 people including Florida residents 65 and older, as well as residents 50 to 64 with specific high-risk medical conditions, sworn law-enforcement officers, school-site personnel at K-12 schools, and firefighters.
Meantime, Gov. Ron DeSantis also said Monday the state will authorize giving vaccinations to people ages 60 and older. The change will take effect March 15.
As of Monday, slightly more than 3.59 million Floridians had been vaccinated, with seniors making up almost 74 percent of that total, according to Florida Department of Health numbers.