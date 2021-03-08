MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that starting next week, on March 15, the vaccination age would be lowered statewide to those 60 and older.

“We continue to plow forward with our seniors first vaccination strategy,” he said. “We have now done, in the state of Florida, well over 2.6 million seniors have had at least one dose.”

Jackson Health System also made an announcement of its own.

Jackson Health System is expanding its criteria for COVID-19 vaccinations at its three sites.

Beginning Tuesday, March 9, Jackson will vaccinate Florida residents in the following categories:

Those ages 16 and 17 who say they have a medical condition. No documentation is needed, but they must have a guardian present.

Those 18 and older who attest to having a high-risk condition. No documentation is needed.

Further, Jackson is still vaccinating those ages 50-64 who show identification that they are a K-12 teacher or school employee, firefighter, or law enforcement officer.

To get vaccinated through Jackson, you need to make an appointment at jacksonhealth.org.

Meanwhile, the federal site at Miami-Dade college’s North Campus is seeing big crowds, but many say the process is organized.

“I encourage people to come out and get it done,” says Leila Toledo. She has a medical condition and brought a note from her doctor. “The hardest part is the parking, but once you’ve done that, it’s in and out within one hour.”

People do not need an appointment at the Miami-Dade College North Campus site. It is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.