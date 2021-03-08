MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A fight over marijuana turned deadly over the weekend in a southwest Miami-Dade home when police say a teen pulled out a gun and started shooting family members.

According to Miami-Dade police, 19-year-old Ruben Williams and his grandfather got into an argument about him “smoking marijuana and unknown substances” in the home in the 14000 block of SW 294th Street.

During the argument, police said, Williams pulled out a gun and shot his grandfather.

The arrest report stated that the grandfather and Williams’ aunt were shot when they ran upstairs to tried to hide from him. Both victims then reportedly jumped out of a second-story bedroom window. The grandfather broke both ankles, according to Miami-Dade Police.

The grandfather went to a neighbor’s house for help. That neighbor, who asked that we only use her first name, Lisa, caught some of the calls for help on her Ring camera.

“He got shot in the back. Ruben’s shooting up the house, man,” can be heard.

Back at the house, Williams then went into the living room where he shot his cousin, 27-year-old Carlton Tillman, according to police. Tillman died on the scene.

Another person in the home heard the commotion and came out of a bedroom with a gun to confront Williams. According to police, Williams fired at that man as well. That man then hid in a bedroom and barricaded the door with a dresser to protect himself, another woman, and four children.

Williams then ran out of the house and spotted his aunt, police said. He chased her through the neighborhood and shot at her, the arrest report continued. The woman eventually hid in the backyard of a neighbor’s home. Police said as Williams tried to find her, he shot a neighbor’s barking dog multiple times. The dog was taken to an animal hospital.

According to police, Williams then kidnapped a random woman in her car and forced her to drive around for hours at gunpoint. He stole her cell phone and wedding ring, according to investigators.

The grandfather and aunt were airlifted to Jackson South Hospital.

Police arrested Williams later Saturday. He’s facing several charges, including second-degree murder and armed carjacking. On Monday morning, a judge held Williams on no bond.