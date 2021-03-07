FLORIDA CITY (CBSMiami/AP) — A day after low demand, a Florida City vaccination site was overwhelmed after a false rumor started it would take all comers.

The problem was made worse when State Sen. Annette Taddeo incorrectly tweeted that the federally-run site at the Florida City Youth Activity Center had “no restrictions.”

The Democrat, who was the party’s lieutenant governor candidate in 2014, later deleted that tweet and corrected herself.

I deleted the tweet pictured below because people were still retweeting. This site is not following yesterday’s criteria today. They are only serving 65+ and those with preexisting conditions pic.twitter.com/Gz8WwnibMi — Annette Taddeo (She/Her/Ella) (@Annette_Taddeo) March 7, 2021

Police had to calm the crowd Sunday when the site again enforced the state’s eligibility rules: 65 and older; frontline medical workers, police officers, teachers and firefighters over 50; and younger people with a physician’s note saying they would be endangered if they caught the virus.

According to CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald, a Florida City police officer, through a megaphone, told 200 people waiting in line, “If you do not meet the criteria, you will not be vaccinated today.”

Vaccines must be refrigerated at extremely cold temperatures and used that day once they are removed.

The site, run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, administers 500 doses per day. It had enforced Gov. Ron DeSantis’ rules Saturday morning, but when it became clear not enough eligible people would arrive, the workers invited anyone in for a shot. That is not unusual — many drugstores, for example, will inject anyone in the store at closing time if they have leftover vaccines that would spoil otherwise.

Social media spread the news Saturday and people came from miles to the small town on the Florida peninsula’s southern tip to get their shots.

