MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 4,098 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

That brings the total to 1,944,995 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were another 66 additional deaths, bringing the total to 32,266.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.84% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.86%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,068 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 4 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 5,558.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 419,479.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.93% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.27%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 648 new cases and 10 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,465.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 199,643 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.99% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.51%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 11 new cases and no new additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 5,986 cases and 46 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 4.64% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.48%.