BOYNTON BEACH (CBSMiami) – Boynton Beach PD arrested a man in connection to a missing woman found dead in his backyard.

Roberto Colon appeared virtually in a Palm Beach County courtroom Saturday morning.

Investigators searched his home on SE 28 Ct. in Boynton Beach on Friday, finding the remains of Mary Stella Gomez-Mullet in the backyard.

Police said she was married to her accused killer for U.S. citizenship in exchange for caring for his mother in Hialeah.

Detectives said Colon believed she stole from his mother and ended up killing her and burying her in the backyard.

“Everyone is surprised. It’s something we not expect to happen in this neighborhood because in spot this spot in Boyton Beach is very quiet,” said neighbor Dieusel Seide.

Seide said he’s known Colon for three or four years.

“He’s kind of quiet, but we really don’t know who he was,” he said.

Gomez-Mullet went missing over two weeks ago.

A few days later, a bloody purse believed to be Gomez-Mullet’s was found near colon’s home.

Investigators also learned a friend of the missing woman heard her yelling on the phone, “no, no, no, Roberto,” the day she went missing.

Colon later told detectives they had an argument.

A later search of Colon’s home led to investigators finding blood on the front door and different parts of the house.

He said it was from his injured dog, but crime scene investigators determined it was human blood.

Police said Colon, when talking with detectives, called Gomez-Mullet different expletives and said that she was “swimming with the fishes.” Investigators also heard him say that police would not be able to “put humpty dumpty back together again.”

Colon is in jail with no bond. He’s scheduled to be in court on April 5.