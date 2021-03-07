MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Police Department detectives are looking for a man that fled after shooting three adults.

“The victims are two adult males and one adult female. One adult male is deceased on scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. The other adult male and adult female were transported to a nearby hospital,” said Det. Kristopher Welch.

On Saturday, police set up a perimeter around the 14000 block of SW 294 St.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

“According to investigators, there was a verbal dispute inside of the residence that escalated and lead to shots fired,” said Welch.

Police said two firearms were recovered at the scene of the shooting.

A woman who lives in the Homestead neighborhood said the commotion woke her.

When she walked outside, she saw her neighbor injured on the floor.

“She was on the floor and she was conscious, but just not OK,” the neighbor said.

Michael Baker, who was at the scene, said he believes his nephew is responsible.

He said his family member shot his father and sister, who remain critical at a nearby hospital

Baker asking his nephew to turn himself in.

“I love you. I don’t want anyone to hurt you,” he said. “But you need to turn yourself in.”

Again, police are still looking for a man that shot two adults and killed one.

If you have any information, police ask you call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.