MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Pembroke Pines Police Department is searching for a missing woman.
Ashley L. Smith, 28, was reported missing on Friday.READ MORE: Geogia Fugitive Caught In Miami Beach, After Fleeing In Vehicle, Striking Police Officer
Police say they were called to the Advenir at San Tropez community in response to a 911 call, where the caller said that Smith was threatening self-harm.
They say that Smith attempted to swallow pills, before her boyfriend interrupted.READ MORE: City Of Miami Beach Hosts Food Distribution
It was then when Smith left the residence on foot, before going missing.
Smith is a 5’5” tall, who was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and grey shorts.MORE NEWS: Miami-Dade College Hialeah Campus Hosts Food Distribution
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Pembroke Pines Police or Broward Crimestoppers at (954) 494-TIPS.