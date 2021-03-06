While our studioIS OFF LINE TODAY, RELY ON CBSMIAMI.COM & OUR NEW APP FOR ALL OF YOUR LOCAL NEWS
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Missing Woman, Pembroke Pines Police

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Pembroke Pines Police Department is searching for a missing woman.

Ashley L. Smith, 28, was reported missing on Friday.

Police say they were called to the Advenir at San Tropez community in response to a 911 call, where the caller said that Smith was threatening self-harm.

They say that Smith attempted to swallow pills, before her boyfriend interrupted.

It was then when Smith left the residence on foot, before going missing.

Smith is a 5’5” tall, who was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and grey shorts.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Pembroke Pines Police or Broward Crimestoppers at (954) 494-TIPS.

