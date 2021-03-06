MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hialeah Police announced Saturday the arrest of a man wanted in connection with the murder of his ex-partner.

Police said they arrested Joel Luis Polanco, who had been on the run since Frida. He is facing a 1st-degree murder charge in the death of a 40-year-old woman.

Authorities did not release details of Polanco’s arrest.

On Friday, police said they arrived at the scene of the shooting at 698 East 40th Street, near LeJeune Road at around 7 a.m. and say they found the body of a woman with several gunshot wounds.

Authorities said Polanco fled the scene in a dark gray, 2018 Toyota Camry with tinted rear windows.

Brian Lopez, who lives across the street from where the crime happened, told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench “All I know is there were 6 shots that were fired. I looked outside and I didn’t see anything. I got a car on my CCTV. That’s all.”

Lopez said police removed his hard drive and took it with them so they could study that vehicle.

“I thought this was very surprising considering I have never heard a gunshot before in this neighborhood. It is very saddening. I hope they catch him. He needs to go to justice.”

Grieving family members said they did not want to say anything right now and asked for privacy.