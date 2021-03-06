While our studioIS OFF LINE TODAY, RELY ON CBSMIAMI.COM & OUR NEW APP FOR ALL OF YOUR LOCAL NEWS
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami Beach Police, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police said a man they arrested on Friday evening for driving recklessly in South Beach turned out to be a fugitive from Georgia.

Police said Quentin Owens, 38, was caught driving recklessly near the area of Collins Avenue and 11th Street.

They said Owens was stopped near 13th Street, where he attempted to flee the scene and struck an officer with the vehicle in the process.

That officer is expected to be OK.

Owens was eventually caught and apprehended, and police said they were able to recover a stolen weapon.

Police said he had crack cocaine from his possession.

Owens is a convicted felon and also had a fugitive warrant from Georgia, alongside multiple driver’s license suspensions, according to authorities.

Owens was arrested and charged with multiple felonies and received multiple traffic citations.

