MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police said a man they arrested on Friday evening for driving recklessly in South Beach turned out to be a fugitive from Georgia.

Police said Quentin Owens, 38, was caught driving recklessly near the area of Collins Avenue and 11th Street.

They said Owens was stopped near 13th Street, where he attempted to flee the scene and struck an officer with the vehicle in the process.

ARMED FELON ARRESTED: This afternoon, officers arrested 38-year-old Quentin Owens from Georgia. Owens was driving recklessly along Collins Avenue near 11 Street. He was stopped near 13 Street where he attempted to flee and struck an officer with his vehicle. pic.twitter.com/jjixK6WU7l — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 6, 2021

That officer is expected to be OK.

Owens was eventually caught and apprehended, and police said they were able to recover a stolen weapon.

Police said he had crack cocaine from his possession.

Owens is a convicted felon and also had a fugitive warrant from Georgia, alongside multiple driver’s license suspensions, according to authorities.

Owens was arrested and charged with multiple felonies and received multiple traffic citations.