MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 4,690 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

That brings the total to 1,940,897 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were another 107 additional deaths, bringing the total to 32,200.

The single-day positivity rate was 4.91% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.89%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 964 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 24 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 5,554.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 418,411.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.33% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.30%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 608 new cases and 17 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,455.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 198,995 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.63% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.55%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 17 new cases and no new additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 5,975 cases and 46 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 3.38% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.58%.