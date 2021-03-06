MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person is dead and two were wounded following a shooting in Miami-Dade on Saturday morning.

Investigators say several people were gathered at a residence near SW 142nd Avenue & 294th Street when a verbal dispute occurred within the home.

That dispute resulted in one person shooting 2 people, according to investigators.

Authorities said it happened at around 11 a.m.

Police said that when officers responded to the scene, they discovered two males and one female suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Authorities said one male victim had died at the scene. The other victims were airlifted to Jackson South Hospital and were in critical condition.

The shooter fled the scene and has not been located.

Police said two firearms were recovered at the scene of the shooting.