MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Our all-new Taste of the Town Dine Out Takeout takes us to Perl by Chef IP on Miami Gardens Drive in North Miami Beach. It’s named after chef and owner Isaac Perlman who made quite a name for himself, first as a private chef, and later as a successful caterer.

“For the last five years, I wanted to do a restaurant because it was like, ‘How do we get the people who can’t afford private service at their house to try our food?’ We said, ‘OK, let’s look for a space’ and we finally found our home here in this beautiful new building on Miami Gardens Drive,” explained Chef Isaac.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo spoke to Chef Isaac while sitting outside, safely 6 feet apart from each other, in the eatery’s outdoor patio space. Perl also offers inside dining in a modern, clean and homey feel.

“The first thing we said was we wanted it to be like you’re in our home,” Perlman said,

“We ended up with this beautiful patio which we can seat 38 people and we have a beautiful interior which we have 45 seats. It’s modern but it’s not cold,” he explained.

“So you opened in December 2020? Were you scared?” asked Petrillo.

“We opened in December 2020. We were a little bit nervous but the feedback from the community and the support that I have built in the last few years, has helped us not only stay alive but thrive,” Perlman said. “God knows these times soon enough will be out of here. We will be gone with the pandemic and I’m sure the hospitality industry will thrive across the world.”

In fact, Perl is often sold out for dinner.

The menu combines influences from Mediterranean and Japanese fare, with Chef Isaac’s personal touch.

“We’re not fully Mediterranean. We have Japanese influences, but all in all, it’s Chef IP‘s food. A signature style food that I think I’ve created. Miami flavors come into play, so it’s very fresh,” he explained.

Back in the kitchen, Chef Isaac was joined by his Chef du Cuisine, Chef Malcolm, where they created Lisa Petrillo’s tasting dishes.

First up, the Chicken Katsu Sandwich. It’s thinly pounded chicken breast with remoulade, Swiss Cheese and spicy green cabbage slaw.

“There’s a crunch that you described in that thin chicken,” said Petrillo.

“Yes, it’s schnitzel style,” said Perlman. “And there’s a little bit of a kick of heat, the meat is tender, the bread is soft and delicious.”

“This is a sandwich!” exclaimed Petrillo.

Next, it was Chef’s signature local fish tacos with red snapper, smashed avocado, pickled onion, lime-roasted jalapeño aioli inside black corn tortillas.

“We don’t fry them, they are actually pan grilled and you’re going to get spicy, you’re gonna get a little sweet from the pickled onions you’re going to get Cojita cheese, cilantro it’s a perfect bite,” said Chef Isaac.

Finally, out came the Salmon Tiradito.

“There are nine slices of salmon sashimi topped with Yuzu sauce and lemon and lime. We do our own dry miso powder on top with baby arugula and it’s a very fresh dish in Florida I think,” he said.

“That could be my favorite Salmon Tiradito,” said Petrillo. “That fattiness of the fish and then cut with the lemon with the acidity it’s so good.”

Perl by IP, a delicious, elevated ‘home away from home’ experience.

Perl is open Monday through Saturday, lunch and dinner and Sunday lunch only.

Want to try the Chicken Katsu sandwich at home?

Here’s the recipe for the Chicken Katsu Sandwich with Cornichon Remoulade, Swiss Cheese, Kimchee Green Cabbage Slaw

INGREDIENTS:

Breaded chicken

3oz chicken breast

1 whole egg

1/2 cup AP flour

1/4 cup panko

1/4 cup seasoned breadcrumbs

1 slice Swiss cheese

1 hoagie roll (preferably challah)

Cornichon Remoulade

4 tbsp good quality mayo

1 tsp dijon

1 tsp dijon grain

1/2 tsp capers

1 tsp cornichons

1/2 tsp chives

1/2 tsp curly parsley

1/2 tsp lemon juice

1/2 tsp lemon zest

Cabbage Slaw

1/2 cup green cabbage

2 tbsp green scallions

2 tsbp kimchee base

2 tbsp good quality mayo

2 tbsp rice vinegar

INSTRUCTIONS:

Pound chicken breast thinly and bread with flour, eggs and then breadcrumbs. Deep fry in 350F hot oil for 2-3 minutes until golden brown. Season with salt immediately once fried.

Cornichon Remoulade: Chop all ingredients finely and mix thoroughly in a mixing bowl

Cabbage Slaw: Shred the cabbage thinly and mix with the rest of the ingredients.

To assemble.