MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Governor Ron DeSantis says sometime this month all Floridians age 60 and up will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine shot.

DeSantis said the shift in age restrictions will be made depending on the supply of vaccines coming to Florida, and it may eventually include people age 55 and older.

“It will happen in March. We will move the age down,” DeSantis said at a retirement community in Ocala where more than 3,000 shots will be given to seniors over the next several days.

Once the change is made, anybody over age 60, regardless of occupation, will be eligible, the governor said.

For the past several months, only seniors, residents and staff of long-term care facilities and health care workers have been eligible for the vaccines in the state. Recently, eligibility opened up to all school employees, along with police officers and firefighters age 50 and up, and those under 65 who doctors deem at very high risk due to medical conditions.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)