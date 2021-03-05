MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Just one day after school and childcare workers learned they can now get the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital has announced it will start giving the vaccine to eligible at-risk children and young adults.
To be eligible, they must be between 16-21, who are currently under the care of physicians or specialists for medical conditions identified by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) as posing an increased risk for severe illness associated with COVID-19.READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccination Sites In South Florida
The hospital will be administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.READ MORE: How To Spot The Difference Between COVID & Allergy Symptoms
The hospital has already vaccinated 500 eligible patients through outreach to other area hospitals and health systems, pediatricians and pediatric subspecialists in Florida that resulted in hundreds of referrals for vaccine appointments.
Appointment requests can be made by clicking this link: Nicklauschildrens.org/Covid19Vaccine starting on Monday, March 8.MORE NEWS: MDC North Campus Vaccination Site Turned Away Some People For Not Having Medical Exemption Form
They must have a doctor’s note from a physician confirming they are being treated for one or more of the conditions identified by the CDC as increasing the risk associated with COVID-19. These include:
- asthma (moderate to severe)
- cancer
- cerebrovascular disease
- chronic kidney disease
- cystic fibrosis
- diabetes (type 1 or 2
- Down syndrome
- heart conditions
- hypertension
- immunocompromised conditions, liver disease
- neurologic conditions
- obesity
- pulmonary fibrosis
- sickle cell disease
- thalassemia