MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida kicked-off Friday with cool and dry conditions. Temperatures dropped to the 60s, and even the upper 50s in a few spots, in the morning while the radar was clear of any rain.
The workweek ends with another dry day along with comfortable temperatures that will top the upper 70s in the afternoon with a northeast breeze.READ MORE: It's 305 Day And Time To Celebrate The Magic City
The dry pattern ends this weekend thanks to an area of low pressure that moves in from the Gulf of Mexico and over South Florida.READ MORE: Spacewalking Astronauts Tackle More Prep Work For New Solar Panels
Cloudy skies are expected for much of Saturday then scattered downpours by late afternoon or early evening. The rain enters Palm Beach and Broward late Saturday afternoon, then the wet weather works its way down through Miami-Dade and the Keys through the night. Leftover showers are expected early Sunday followed by sunnier skies in the afternoon as high pressure builds over the eastern U.S.
In addition, blustery northeast winds are expected Sunday and early next week with gusts near 30 mph. This will cause hazardous marine conditions for the end of the weekend and into next week.MORE NEWS: Taste Of The Town Dine Out Takeout: Famed Private Chef Opens First Restaurant Perl By Chef IP
Afternoon temperatures for the weekend will range between the mid to upper 70s with lows in the 60s. The 70s for daytime highs and 60s for overnight lows will continue through the new week.