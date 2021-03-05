MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Friday that the countywide curfew could be lifted by April 5, if current trends continue and the 14-day average is at or below 5.5 percent at that time.

Mayor Levine Cava sent a memo to the Board of County Commissioners with the results of the 30-day medical data and protocols review.

Here is what the mayor had to say:

“My top priority as mayor is the lives and livelihoods of our nearly 3 million residents. We are now in the final chapter of our fight against the coronavirus as we aggressively expand vaccination efforts, and this week, the Biden administration committed to supply enough vaccines for all U.S. adults by the end of May.”

“We can’t afford to let our guard down when we are so close to the finish line. I am confident that by continuing to work together with our residents and businesses, we can drive down our positivity rate below the 5.5-percent mark needed to minimize community spread of COVID-19, as we accelerate vaccination to develop widespread immunity and truly put this pandemic behind us.”

Miami-Dade County’s curfew is in effect from midnight to 6 a.m. daily.