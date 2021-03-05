MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On this 305 Day in Miami, a true legend in the 305 received a huge honor. Miami Dolphins great Nat Moore was surprised with his own mural in Overtown to recognize all he has done for young people in South Florida.

The mural is located at 1000 NW 2nd Avenue.

Moore, one of the most celebrated players in Dolphins history, grew up in Miami where he attended Miami Edison Senior High and Miami-Dade Community College.

He was a star running back at the University of Florida, and was inducted into the UF Athletic Hall of Fame as a “Gator Great” in 1978.

The Dolphins drafted him in 1974 where he was a star receiver for thirteen seasons from 1974 to 1986.

Over his 13 year playing career, Moore recorded 510 receptions for 7546 receiving yards and 74 touchdowns and ranks in the top three in Dolphins history in each of those three categories. He played in Super Bowls XVII and XIX.

Moore retired in 1986 as an all-time Dolphin great!

He is currently the team’s Senior Vice President of Special Projects and Alumni Relations and Advisor to CEO Tom Garfinkel.

His post retirement career is filled with humanitarian work and philanthropy.

In 1984, the NFL voted Moore as “Man of the Year” for outstanding service to his community and he received the Byron White Humanitarian Award in 1986.

In 1998, he created the Nat Moore Foundation, which works with disadvantaged kids in Miami-Dade County in efforts to make sure they receive the best education possible.