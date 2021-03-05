MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman was killed in an early morning shooting in Hialeah.
Just after 7 a.m., Hialeah officers arrived at 698 E 40th Street and found the body of a 40-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times.
Police believe the person who shot her was her ex-partner. They have not released his name but said he fled the scene in a dark gray 2018 Toyota Camry with tinted rear windows.
Carmelo Gonzales knew both the woman and her ex-partner.
"Nobody knows what happened. You couldn't think something like this would happen. I hope that they catch him. The guy was a nice guy and she was nice too. They didn't cause any problems.
Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.